Mamata vows to continue crusade against SIR, alleges targeted voter deletions in West Bengal

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday vowed to continue her crusade against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, alleging that voter deletions were targeting “particularly one community,” just 20 hours after criticising the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI).

She came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of orchestrating the deletion of voters from the post-SIR electoral rolls.

Addressing thousands of worshippers after Eid prayers at Kolkata’s Red Road, Mamata Banerjee, alongside Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the party, said, “The fight we started against the SIR will be continued. The large-scale deletions of voters’ names were part of broader attempts to influence the electoral process in the state.”

Mamata has been protesting against the SIR of electoral rolls since the exercise was launched in the state on November 4 last year and has intensified her attacks on the BJP-led government at the Centre and the ECI through rallies and programmes ahead of the assembly polls, which she is expected to face for the first time since 2011 when the Trinamool Congress-led government came to power in Bengal.

“Large numbers of voter names have been removed in the name of the SIR. I am fighting against this and have even moved the court. Our fight against the exercise will remain unabated to protect democracy and the rights of every citizen. We won’t allow Modiji to snatch away people’s voting rights,” she said at the Red Road gathering.