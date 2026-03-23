SC slams West Bengal govt for stalling Kolkata's Orange Line Metro Project citing festival season, elections

"Do not politicise everything. This is a development issue," the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed, as the Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on the West Bengal government for delaying the implementation of the Kolkata's Orange Line Metro Project.

The court observed that the State had exhibited an "obstinate attitude" in stalling a public infrastructure initiative, according to Live Law.

The Bar and Bench quoted the Bench as saying that the State's argument that blockades cannot be implemented due to the festival season and upcoming assembly elections revealed the government's "obstinate attitude".

The Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi dismissed the petition filed by the State of West Bengal challenging an order passed by the Calcutta High Court in December last year directing the authorities to identify two consecutive weekend night traffic blockade dates to enable the construction of metro piers at the busy Chingrighata junction. The High Court had rejected the State's argument that traffic blockades cannot be imposed due to the festival season, the Live Law report said.

The Supreme Court expressed strong disapproval of the State challenging the High Court's direction issued to facilitate the expeditious construction of a public utility project.

Justice Bagchi noted that the authorities had earlier informed the High Court that police support could not be provided due to festival arrangements.