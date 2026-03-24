ECI releases 29 lakh voter list in West Bengal, eligibility status remains unclear

KOLKATA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) released the first supplementary list of around 29 lakh out of 60 lakh adjudicated voters in West Bengal on Monday midnight, but the number of eligible and ineligible electors in the rolls remains unclear.

Individuals among the 29 lakh voters whose cases have been cleared by judicial officers till Monday night can check their status to determine whether they can cast their votes in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled on April 23 and 29 in the state by visiting the ECI websites, electoralsearch.eci.gov.in, voters.eci.gov.in and ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in.

An elector in the state can access voters.eci.gov.in and select West Bengal from the dropdown options. Voters can search their names using the electoral photo identity card (EPIC) number provided by the national poll panel.

They may also search through the “adjudication supplementary list number one” and the “adjudication deleted list number one” links.

After clicking on the adjudication list number one for any of the 294 constituencies, a list of parts is provided. Electors can select the specific part, if known, and download the file.

More than 15 hours later, the ECI and the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) are yet to release the absolute figures of eligible and rejected voters among those included in the supplementary list and those disenfranchised.

Sources in the ECI said that around 10 lakh of the 29 lakh adjudicated voters have lost their voting rights after scrutiny of their documents by judicial officers.