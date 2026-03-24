Enclave voters in Bengal face uncertainty as ECI list leaves thousands ‘under adjudication’

KOLKATA: Anxiety and uncertainty have gripped thousands of electors in the ‘Chhitmahal’ or enclaves of the bordering Cooch Behar district in West Bengal after the Election Commission of India (ECI) published, around midnight, the first supplementary list of disposed cases covering nearly 29 lakh voters out of more than 60 lakh marked as ‘under adjudication’.

Around 11,000 adjudicated voters, out of nearly 18,000 residents of the ‘Chhitmahal’ awaiting clearance from judicial officers for their voting rights, have been left in deep uncertainty.

Many rushed to the office of the local Block Development Officer (BDO) on Tuesday to ascertain their status after the ECI released the supplementary list of adjudicated voters at around 11.55 pm on Monday on its official website.

“I have checked the ECI website repeatedly this morning, but it is showing my case as ‘under adjudication’. The local BDO office could not say anything about it. We don’t know what is waiting for us,” said Jainal Abedin, a resident of Madhya Masaldanga, one of the enclaves.

“Around 11,000 dwellers here have been living with anxiety and uncertainty since the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls began in Bengal four months ago. We frantically checked the website where the supplementary list has been uploaded, but nothing is there. It shows that we are still ‘under adjudication’,” said Safikul Islam, another resident.

“We will intensify our movement against the Central Government and the Commission if we are deleted from the voters’ list,” he said.

Tensions have been simmering in the former Bangladeshi enclaves in West Bengal since the ECI decided to distribute enumeration forms marked ‘Chhitmahal’ or ‘Enclaves’ to thousands of enclave dwellers in Cooch Behar district in November last year, when the SIR exercise began across the state.

“Our names figured in the 2015 voter list when 51 Bangladeshi enclaves became Indian villages under the Land Boundary Agreement (LBA) signed between India and Bangladesh the same year. We became Indian citizens, and close to 16,000 residents were recorded in the 51 enclaves during the LBA,” said Saddam Hossain, a resident of Puatur Kuthi enclave along the border.