From bowling to ballots: TMC's Shib Shankar Paul debuts on political pitch

KOLKATA: Former Bengal seamer Shib Shankar Paul, better known as 'Maco' in domestic cricket circles, said he hopes to carry the same fearlessness he once showed against legendary Sachin Tendulkar into his maiden electoral contest from Tufanganj as a TMC nominee.

The 44-year-old candidate is keen to help young athletes across districts overcome challenges, such as finding a suitable accommodation in Kolkata, to fulfil their dreams, if he wrests the seat from the BJP.

"I was never afraid while bowling to Sachin Tendulkar, and now, I am not scared of fighting the election. I always stepped onto the field to win," Paul told PTI.

Fielded by the TMC in a seat the party lost to BJP's Malati Rava Roy in 2021 by over 31,000 votes, Paul faces a challenging electoral landscape.

Despite a strong BJP organisation, the TMC nominee believes that his personal connection with the constituency, coupled with his reputation for discipline and hard work, will help the ruling party to clinch a victory.

Notwithstanding the electoral hurdles, Paul is undeterred.

"I've bowled long spells against the best in cricket; now I want to bowl for my people, help them fight challenges they face in sports, education, and daily life," he said.

The former pacer, who spent much of his professional life in Kolkata but remains deeply connected to Tufanganj, said his entry into politics is motivated by a desire to serve people.

"There is only one reason for entering politics: I want to serve people. I want to use this platform to reach out to more people and help them," he said.

Paul is hopeful that his message of service, courage, and youth empowerment will strike a chord with voters.

"I want to serve people with a difference and help young athletes pursue their dreams. The dual focus of my political debut is fearless leadership and tangible support for the next generation of sportspersons," he added.