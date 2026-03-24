From bowling to ballots: TMC's Shib Shankar Paul debuts on political pitch

KOLKATA: Former Bengal seamer Shib Shankar Paul, better known as 'Maco' in domestic cricket circles, said he hopes to carry the same fearlessness he once showed against legendary Sachin Tendulkar into his maiden electoral contest from Tufanganj as a TMC nominee.
The 44-year-old candidate is keen to help young athletes across districts overcome challenges, such as finding a suitable accommodation in Kolkata, to fulfil their dreams, if he wrests the seat from the BJP.
"I was never afraid while bowling to Sachin Tendulkar, and now, I am not scared of fighting the election. I always stepped onto the field to win," Paul told PTI.
Fielded by the TMC in a seat the party lost to BJP's Malati Rava Roy in 2021 by over 31,000 votes, Paul faces a challenging electoral landscape.
Despite a strong BJP organisation, the TMC nominee believes that his personal connection with the constituency, coupled with his reputation for discipline and hard work, will help the ruling party to clinch a victory.
Notwithstanding the electoral hurdles, Paul is undeterred.
"I've bowled long spells against the best in cricket; now I want to bowl for my people, help them fight challenges they face in sports, education, and daily life," he said.
The former pacer, who spent much of his professional life in Kolkata but remains deeply connected to Tufanganj, said his entry into politics is motivated by a desire to serve people.
"There is only one reason for entering politics: I want to serve people. I want to use this platform to reach out to more people and help them," he said.
Paul is hopeful that his message of service, courage, and youth empowerment will strike a chord with voters.
"I want to serve people with a difference and help young athletes pursue their dreams. The dual focus of my political debut is fearless leadership and tangible support for the next generation of sportspersons," he added.
Central to Paul's political messaging is his commitment to supporting young athletes, particularly those from smaller towns who migrate to Kolkata in pursuit of sporting opportunities.
"Be it cricket or football, many sportspersons from small towns have succeeded. I will ensure young sportspersons get all facilities - from better gyms to improved sports complexes and better accommodation," he said.
Financial and infrastructural hurdles often shatter the dreams of talented athletes, Paul said, adding that he wants to address the challenges systematically.
"I would like to request Didi (Mamata Banerjee) and Abhishek Banerjee to help set up a north Bengal hostel in Kolkata. Many boys and girls cannot afford to stay in the state's capital and have quit sports midway. A hostel will help them find accommodation at a low cost and pursue their dreams," he added.
Paul's campaign, which began on March 19 with prayers at a local temple, reflects an effort to link his professional achievements with his roots.
Having played in Bengal teams that reached consecutive Ranji Trophy finals in 2005-06 and 2006-07, Paul built a reputation as a dependable workhorse, capable of bowling long spells under pressure.
Over his first-class career, he took more than 100 wickets, often operating in situations requiring patience and strategic thinking.
His focus is on creating tangible benefits for the Tufanganj people while leveraging his experience in sports to inspire youth engagement.
For him, politics is less about party rivalry and more about delivering results, particularly for the youth and sports communities in north Bengal.
For Paul, the lessons learned on the cricket field - perseverance, resilience, and the ability to deliver under pressure - are directly relevant to his political journey.
"Politics is new for one who is contesting elections for the first time. Politicians gain experience over time. When I started playing cricket, it was new for me. I had played club cricket, struggled there, and gained experience. It is the same here," he said.
Paul also draws inspiration from the guidance and support of senior TMC leaders.
His former Bengal captain, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who had also served as a minister of state for sports, is also expected to help him garner support among sports enthusiasts and younger voters.
Political observers note that while the TMC candidate's personal connect and sporting background may work in his favour, the electoral arithmetic in Tufanganj remains complex due to the BJP's strong organisation and the Left's involvement.
Nevertheless, Paul remains confident that the discipline, focus, and fearlessness honed on the cricket field will help him navigate the challenges of political life.