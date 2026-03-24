No division should be created among people on religious lines, says Mamata in Jalpaiguri church

Christmas remains an important occasion not only for the members of the Christian community but also for people cutting across faiths, and it shows the inclusive culture and tradition of Bengal, she said.

December 25 is not marked as a holiday in several parts of the country, while it has always been so in West Bengal, Banerjee claimed.

"Our government exemplifies the motto: of the people, for the people and by the people," she said.

The CM said the 100 social welfare initiatives by her government have been aimed at reaching out to everyone.

Later, in an X post, Banerjee expressed her joy at visiting the St Lucy Church ahead of Easter on April 5.

"I offered my humble prayers for the health, well-being, and peace of all, and had meaningful interactions with the Fathers and members of the community," she said.

The chief minister said that she was touched by their kindness and the blessings received.

"Bengal will always continue on this path that upholds respect, harmony, and inclusiveness across all castes, creeds, communities, and classes,” Banerjee said.

The TMC supremo has come to the northern part of the state to campaign for the assembly election.

Before leaving for the region, the TMC supremo said at Kolkata airport that she will visit Maynaguri, Dabgram-Fulbari, and Matigara constituencies on Wednesday.

She is scheduled to campaign at Andal in South Bengal the next day.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.