Political war of words after BJP worker’s murder in Bengal

A BJP worker was found murdered in Raidighi, South 24 Parganas.

The blood-stained body of Kishor Majhi, a booth vice-president of the BJP, was discovered on Monday night near his residence.

Police rushed to the spot and moved the body to a hospital for a postmortem examination.

The BJP accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of orchestrating the murder as part of a broader pattern of election-related violence.

The TMC has strongly denied the allegations, maintaining that the killing has no political connection. Party leaders claim the incident stems from personal reasons rather than electoral rivalry.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigations suggest that the murder may be linked to an alleged extramarital affair. The victim’s wife has been arrested on suspicion of involvement, and investigators are expected to interrogate her further to establish the sequence of events and motive.