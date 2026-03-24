RG Kar victim’s mother eyeing BJP ticket won’t deter justice fight for ‘Abhaya’, says CPI(M)’s Dipsita

KOLKATA: Dipsita Dhar, a young leader of Communist Party of India (Marxist), has expressed disappointment over the RG Kar hospital rape-murder victim’s mother wanting to contest the West Bengal Assembly elections on a BJP ticket, but said her emotional focus in the polls remains centred on the fight for justice for the tortured medical intern.

The 32-year-old Left candidate from the Dum Dum Uttar seat on the northern fringes of Kolkata said her poll plank extends to the broader fight for women in the state, who continue to face gender-based violence.

Dhar, who is contesting against Chandrima Bhattacharya of the All India Trinamool Congress, said the elections provide her another opportunity to seek justice for “Abhaya” (fearless), the name given by protesters to the RG Kar victim.

Her constituency borders Panihati in North 24 Parganas district, where the victim’s family resides. The victim’s mother is being seen as a potential candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party, although the party has not confirmed her candidacy.

“This, to me, was an emotional election from day one. Because right next to my constituency lived a woman, a wannabe doctor, whose dreams were cruelly shattered. And despite the outrage on the streets, justice wasn’t delivered. The probe was a sham and the real culprits remain free,” Dhar said.