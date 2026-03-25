BJP chief Nitin Nabin holds strategy meetings in Bengal to step up poll preparations

KOLKATA: BJP president Nitin Nabin held a series of organisational and strategic meetings in Kolkata to sharpen the party's preparations for the 2026 assembly elections.

Leaders of the BJP's state unit said that Nabin's two-day visit, beginning Tuesday, was not merely a routine organisational review but part of a broader effort by the party's central leadership to recast the BJP's election campaign strategy in the state.

Insiders described this as a new "Chakravyuh" -- a multi-layered electoral plan focusing on booth management, narrative building and micro-level mobilisation.

The BJP chief chaired several high-level meetings with senior leaders of the state unit on Tuesday to strengthen the party's digital outreach, social media strategy and ground-level organisational network.

He also held discussions with the party's narrative and communication teams to shape the campaign message ahead of the polls.