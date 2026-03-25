Fall, regroup and return: Bengal poll turns into season of political comebacks

KOLKATA: West Bengal's 2026 assembly election is shaping up not only as a high-stakes battle between the ruling TMC and the BJP but also as a dramatic stage for political comebacks, with several leaders seeking redemption after years of defeats, scandals, exile or organisational marginalisation.

In a state that still celebrates Sourav Ganguly's return to the Indian cricket team in 2006 after being dropped, as a symbol of resilience, the political arena too seems to be witnessing a season of second innings of leaders across parties.

From sidelined party veterans and leaders scarred by corruption probes to those returning to electoral politics after decades, the poll battlefield is dotted with figures seeking relevance once again.

For the BJP, the return of Dilip Ghosh to the electoral fray from Kharagpur Sadar, where his electoral career began in 2016, symbolises the most visible attempt at political resurgence.

A former RSS pracharak known for his blunt rhetoric and grassroots style, Ghosh once presided over the BJP's most dramatic expansion in West Bengal, steering the party to an unprecedented 18 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 and transforming it from a marginal force into the principal challenger to the TMC.

Yet, after the BJP's organisational equations shifted, Ghosh appeared to drift into a curious limbo within the party.

His defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from BardhamanâDurgapur and criticism of internal decisions exposed factions within the state unit.