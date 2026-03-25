TMC leader Debasish Kumar exudes confidence for WB elections, says Shah's visit 'won't make any difference'

KOLKATA: TMC candidate from Rashbehari constituency, Debasish Kumar, on Tuesday said that his party takes every election seriously, irrespective of the opponent, expressing confidence about the outcome in Bhabanipur.

"In every election, whoever is in the opposition, we take the election seriously... The decision in Bhabanipur has already been made; we are just waiting for the results," Kumar said.

Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to West Bengal on March 28, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader downplayed its impact.

"He (Amit Shah) also came in 2021, held a public meeting, and he will do the same this time. It won't make any difference," he added.

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to release its much-anticipated election manifesto on March 28 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The manifesto launch is expected to be a major political event, outlining the party's vision, priorities, and strategic roadmap for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.