BJP claims 5 WB farmers committed suicide since Feb; accuses TMC govt of abandoning potato growers

KOLKATA: The BJP's West Bengal unit chief Samik Bhattacharya on Thursday claimed that at least five farmers have ended their lives in the state since February and accused the TMC government of abandoning potato growers facing a price crisis for their crop.

He claimed that farmer deaths are being reported in different parts of West Bengal.

Farmers are taking their own lives out of fear of not being able to sell their produce and pay back the lenders, as the West Bengal government has stopped shipping potatoes to other states, the state BJP chief alleged.

Since February, at least five farmers have died by suicide in different districts of the state, he claimed and held the TMC's "careless attitude" responsible for the deaths.

Naming five farmers who allegedly died by suicide, Bhattacharya said, "The state government is not providing any financial relief to potato farmers."

Alleging that cold storage owners were being asked by the state government to buy potatoes from farmers at a higher rate than the market, he alleged that the Mamata Banerjee dispensation was trying to shift its responsibility to cold storage owners.

"It is the primary duty of the government to stand by the farmers. The government is supposed to fix a minimum support price to assist them and keep an eye on the sale of their produce to ensure they get a good price," the BJP leader said.

Claiming that the agriculture sector in West Bengal was passing through a challenging situation, Bhattacharya said, "Illegal sandmining is leading to rivers changing course and fertile lands going underwater, affecting agricultural produce."

On the occasion of Ram Navami, he slammed the ruling dispensation, claiming the celebrations have been affected in different parts of the state by those trying to create division among the people.