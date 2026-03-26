BJP plotting to delete names of bona fide citizens from poll list: Abhishek

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP government at the Centre of conspiring against the country's bona fide citizens by deleting their names from the electoral rolls under the pretext of the SIR exercise.

Canvassing for TMC candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy at a rally in Jalpaiguri district's Dhupguri, he also accused the saffron party of indulging in politics on the basis of religion and diverting people's attention from core issues of livelihood and housing.

"The BJP government at the Centre is conspiring against the bona fide citizens of the country.

In the name of SIR, those living here for a hundred years are being forced to give proof of their citizenship.

"Even elderly people are being asked to stand in queues for hours, just to see their names either deleted (from the electoral rolls) or under adjudication," the TMC national general secretary alleged.

Banerjee claimed that people belonging to indigenous communities are being asked to furnish proof of their citizenship in BJP-ruled Assam.

"The BJP is doing whatever they want. But we won't allow them to commit such atrocities on the public," he asserted.

Accusing the BJP of dictating people's dietary habits, he said, "Who are they to decide what we will eat? Who are they to decide what we will wear?" Banerjee, the de facto number two in the TMC hierarchy, said that instead of talking about core issues like livelihood and housing, the BJP was "pitting one community against another".