BJP, TMC supporters clash in Bengal's South 24 Parganas; police personnel attacked

KOLKATA: Clashes broke out between BJP and TMC supporters during an election campaign in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, with several police personnel also coming under attack while trying to control the situation.

The incident took place when BJP candidate from Basanti (SC) Bikash Sardar was campaigning in the area for the assembly polls to be held in the constituency on April 29, the second and final phase, the official said.

Tension flared after BJP workers allegedly objected to video recording of the campaign by TMC supporters who had assembled by the roadside, and a heated argument soon escalated into a physical confrontation, the official said.

"As police intervened to disperse the crowd and restore order, the situation turned violent, and some personnel were attacked," the official said.

Sardar claimed, "TMC goons carried out an unprovoked attack on our karyakartas as we were peacefully campaigning in the area. Police were inactive."

TMC leaders, however, accused the BJP of instigating the violence.

Eight persons have been detained in connection with the incident, the officials said, adding that a large police contingent has been deployed in the area.

"The situation is now under control, and further investigation is underway," he added.