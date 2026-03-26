Trinamool worker shot dead in poll-bound West Bengal, another injured

A worker of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was shot dead in poll-bound West Bengal, sparking panic among local residents.

The deceased, Rahul Dey, aged in his mid-thirties, was killed in the incident, while another TMC worker, Jeet Mukherjee, sustained gunshot injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

The shooting occurred around 12.30 am on Wednesday in the Baghajatin area, reportedly at a four-storey residential building in East Phulbagan. Residents said they heard at least three gunshots coming from the rooftop and promptly alerted the police.

Officers from Patuli Police Station arrived at the scene and discovered both Rahul Dey and Jeet Mukherjee lying in a pool of blood on the roof. Rahul was declared dead at the scene, while Jeet was found in critical condition.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Rahul had visited Jeet’s flat following an invitation. Although the two knew each other, sources indicate they had not been in regular contact recently, raising questions about the circumstances of their meeting.

According to Jeet Mukherjee’s wife, several unidentified individuals entered the flat and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

The identities of the attackers and the motive behind the shooting remain unknown. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.