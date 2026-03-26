West Bengal polls: Battle for Muslim vote intensifies

KOLKATA: A new alliance marks a potential realignment in West Bengal’s Muslim vote bank ahead of the Assembly elections next month. Humayun Kabir, chief of the newly formed Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) and expelled Trinamool Congress MLA from the Bharatpur constituency, has announced an electoral tie-up with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM.

At a luxurious hotel in New Town on Wednesday, Kabir and Owaisi jointly addressed reporters to formally declare the partnership. Kabir said, “Mere bada bhai Asaduddin Owaisi aayehain. Our two parties will fight the elections together. We will soon announce a joint list of candidates.” Owaisi, standing alongside him, added, “Both parties will contest the assembly elections in West Bengal together.”

The alliance plans to nominate candidates for 190 of the 294 assembly seats. Both leaders are expected to launch their campaign from Murshidabad, a district with the state’s highest Muslim population—over 70%—beginning April 1.

Kabir, expelled from Trinamool after announcing plans to build a Babri Masjid-model mosque in Beldanga, Murshidabad, last December, formed AJUP following allegations of anti-party activities.

“Our main agenda in this election is about no development for minority Muslims in Bengal. Only 7% of 30% Muslims get government jobs in this state. A large number of Muslims could not even go to college. And Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been using the minorities only for votes, but they don’t get any benefits,” Owaisi alleged.