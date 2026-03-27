CPI(M)’s Bikash Bhattacharya accuses TMC government of pushing West Bengal into ‘debt trap’

KOLKATA: Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, the lone MP of Communist Party of India (Marxist) from West Bengal, has alleged that the All India Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee has pushed the state into a “debt trap” by distributing doles and funding festivals to win over voters instead of creating employment opportunities.

In an interview with PTI, Bhattacharya claimed that funds for these welfare schemes are being borrowed from the market, making West Bengal one of the most debt-stressed states in the country. He added that the burden of repayment would ultimately fall on the people.

According to the state’s interim budget for the financial year 2026–27, West Bengal’s outstanding debt is projected to exceed Rs 8.15 lakh crore. The revised estimate for the 2025–26 fiscal stands at Rs 7.62 lakh crore.

Bhattacharya, a Rajya Sabha MP and senior lawyer, is contesting from the Jadavpur Assembly constituency in southeast Kolkata, a seat once held by former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya from 1987 to 2011.

The TMC government currently provides Rs 1,500 per month to general category women and Rs 1,700 to women from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities under the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme. Additionally, Rs 1,500 per month is given to unemployed youth under the ‘Banglar Yuva-Sathi’ scheme, along with honorariums for imams, muezzins, and purohits.

“These measures are destroying the state’s basic economic structure,” Bhattacharya said.

Responding to Mamata Banerjee’s earlier claim that the Left Front had left behind a debt burden of Rs 2 lakh crore in 2011, he argued that the figure had accumulated since 1947 and was largely invested in education and healthcare infrastructure.

Accusing the TMC government of spending on “non-productive” activities such as advertisements, festivals, and religious honorariums, he said, “These are unconstitutional.”