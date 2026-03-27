Polling personnel assaulted over objection to screening of Mamata Banerjee advertisement during training

KOLKATA: A polling personnel was physically attacked for raising objections to the screening of a state government advertisement featuring Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nadia district of West Bengal on Friday.

The incident occurred at Ranaghat Institution for Boys School in Nadia when poll duty official Saikat Chatterjee raised his voice against the alleged screening of the advertisement related to the Jagannath temple in Digha of East Midnapore district, in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) imposed in poll-bound Bengal.

A training programme for polling personnel engaged in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state was being held inside a hall on the school premises. Several other polling officials supported Chatterjee as he protested against the advertisement.

“Several employees of the office of the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Ranaghat I got involved in a heated exchange of words with me when I protested. The situation turned violent within a few minutes and they beat me up,” Chatterjee alleged while speaking to reporters.