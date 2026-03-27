Polling personnel assaulted over objection to screening of Mamata Banerjee advertisement during training

KOLKATA: A polling personnel was physically attacked for raising objections to the screening of a state government advertisement featuring Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nadia district of West Bengal on Friday.
The incident occurred at Ranaghat Institution for Boys School in Nadia when poll duty official Saikat Chatterjee raised his voice against the alleged screening of the advertisement related to the Jagannath temple in Digha of East Midnapore district, in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) imposed in poll-bound Bengal.
A training programme for polling personnel engaged in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state was being held inside a hall on the school premises. Several other polling officials supported Chatterjee as he protested against the advertisement.
“Several employees of the office of the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Ranaghat I got involved in a heated exchange of words with me when I protested. The situation turned violent within a few minutes and they beat me up,” Chatterjee alleged while speaking to reporters.
“Following the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), I objected but they assaulted me. How can we expect safety and security on the day of elections when we are not safe in a training programme organised by the Commission,” he said, raising serious questions.
After seeing him being manhandled, other polling personnel staged a sit-in protest at the venue and boycotted the orientation programme.
A large police force rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Tension prevailed in the area for some time, locals said.
“We are seriously concerned with the incident and are looking into it. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” said Srikant Palli, District Magistrate and District Election Officer of Nadia.
The Opposition BJP in the state alleged that the incident showed that the Trinamool Congress did not want free and peaceful elections without fear.
The protesting polling personnel have threatened to continue their agitation, demanding that the administration ensure their safety and security.