EC releases third supplementary voter list, stays silent on additions and deletions

KOLKATA: The Election Commission on Saturday published the third supplementary voter list under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls for 2026.

The poll panel, however, did not provide details on the total number of deletions or inclusions in the third list, which follows the publication of the second supplementary list on Friday night.

The commission had released the first supplementary list of 'Under Adjudication' voters on Monday (March 23) but remained tight-lipped on the number of deletions or the precise figure of cases disposed of on that list, drawing criticism from various quarters.

According to an EC official, the "supplementary list" refers to an additional list of voters' names that are included after the publication of the final roll.

These typically cover newly enrolled voters, corrections in details, and names restored after verification. Alongside this, the office has also released corresponding deletion lists, which contain names removed due to reasons such as duplication, death, or shifting of residence.

Election officials said the phased publication of supplementary lists ensures that all eligible voters are included while maintaining the accuracy of the rolls ahead of upcoming electoral exercises.

"As directed by the court, the supplementary list will be published on a regular basis now,' the official said.

A total of 58 lakh names were deleted following the enumeration phase of the SIR exercise, slashing the state's eligible electors from the initial 7.66 crore to 7.08 crore on grounds of death, migration, duplication and untraceability.

The post-SIR rolls published on February 28 further reduced the number of valid voters to just over 7.04 crore, keeping over 60 lakh names under judicial scrutiny.

Another EC source said around 10 lakh names were in the first supplementary list, and another 21 lakh in the second supplementary list.

Polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

Booth-wise lists were made available on the ECI website around 11.30 pm during the day.