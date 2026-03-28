TMC counters Amit Shah's 'chargesheet' with similar document, seeks answer for Manipur violence

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday with a counter to his "chargesheet" against the Mamata Banerjee government, accusing the BJP of trying to polarise the people of poll-bound West Bengal and evade accountability for its own record on a host of issues, including women's safety.

Hours after Shah's press conference here, the incumbent TMC questioned the BJP-led Centre over the prolonged violence in Manipur, women's safety in BJP-ruled states and the Centre's handling of illegal immigration.

Senior TMC leaders Mahua Moitra, Bratya Basu and Kirti Azad held a joint press conference where they targeted the Union Home minister over his criticism of the TMC government on women's safety.

"Amit Shah is talking about women's security. What is the condition of women's safety in BJP-ruled states? Shah should first answer about violence in Manipur, which has bled continuously for the past three years," TMC MP Moitra said.

The counter-charges came after Shah, earlier in the day, sharpened the BJP's campaign for the West Bengal assembly elections, releasing a political "chargesheet" against the TMC government and framing the polls as a battle not merely for Bengal, but for the country's security.