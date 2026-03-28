West Bengal polls 2026: Shashi Panja cleared, but TMC says many candidates still in limbo

A fresh development has brought relief to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election, as senior leader and state minister Shashi Panja has secured her place on the second supplementary voter list—clearing doubts over her eligibility to contest.

Panja, who is contesting from Shyampukur, had earlier faced uncertainty after her name was missing from both the final voter roll and the first supplementary list. Her case had been marked under “adjudication” despite her appearance for a hearing conducted as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

At the same time, the TMC has escalated concerns over the broader revision exercise by moving the Calcutta High Court. In a letter addressed to Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya called for urgent steps to improve transparency, speed, and efficiency in updating electoral rolls.

The party has raised questions over the lack of publicly available data, noting that although nearly 27 lakh cases have reportedly been resolved, voters are still left uncertain about their electoral status. According to TMC, at least 11 of its candidates remain under scrutiny in the ongoing SIR process—a situation that could complicate nomination filings if not addressed quickly.

With elections fast approaching, the party has urged the court to fast-track cases involving political candidates and ensure timely hearings for related appeals. The TMC emphasized that clarity in voter eligibility is critical to maintaining the integrity and smooth functioning of the electoral process.