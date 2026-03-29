Bengal polls: Congress releases first list of 284 candidates; Adhir Ranjan Choudhury to contest from Baharampur

The Congress on Sunday released its first list of 284 candidates for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

The party's former state unit chief, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, has been fielded from the Baharampur constituency.

Former Rajya Sabha MP from TMC, Mausam Noor, who joined the Congress ahead of the elections, has been nominated from Malatipur.

Other prominent candidates include Madhap Rai from Darjeeling, Abdul Hannan from Sujapur, Susmita Biswas from Dum Dum, Gautam Bhattacharya from Diamond Harbour, Souvik Mukherjee from Asansol Dakshin and Prasenjit Puitandi from Asansol Uttar.

The party is going solo in the polls for the 294 assembly seats in the state, which will be held in two phases on the April 23 and 29. The votes will be counted on May 4.

The announcement of candidates came a day after top Congress leaders held detailed deliberations on the list for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections during the meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) here.