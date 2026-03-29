EC suspends three CAPF personnel for playing carrom in TMC's Suri office

KOLKATA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended three jawans on charges of allegedly playing carrom inside a local office of the ruling Trinamool Congress in Suri of Birbhum district, West Bengal, in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The action was taken on Sunday, barely three days after the ECI took similar action against seven other jawans posted in Murshidabad district on March 26.

The Commission acted after a video of the incident went viral on social media, triggering controversy ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

The video purportedly showed three jawans in paramilitary uniform inside a Trinamool Congress party office. One was seen sitting on a chair, another standing beside a carrom board, while a third was allegedly playing carrom with local party leaders and workers inside the office.

TNIE could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Opposition parties, including the BJP and CPI(M), raised concerns over the incident, questioning whether free and fair elections could be ensured. BJP leaders asked how the jawans entered a political party office despite the MCC being in force following the announcement of poll dates.

West Bengal will go to polls on April 23 and 29. The ECI has deployed around 480 companies of central paramilitary forces across districts and Kolkata for area domination and confidence-building measures among voters.

Considering the seriousness of the issue, the Commission initiated an inquiry and suspended the three jawans.