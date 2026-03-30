BJP creating rift between communities in name of religion, caste: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

KOLKATA: Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday accused the BJP of creating rift between communities in the name of religion and caste and never talking about development.

Addressing an election meeting in support of the party candidate at Jhalda in West Bengal's Purulia district, the TMC national general secretary said the BJP MP from Purulia, Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, and party MLAs from Jhalda, Purulia, Kashipur, and Para (SC) should explain to voters what they have done for the development of their areas.

"If anyone can show what Mahato did in all these years, if anyone can tell me what the four BJP MLAs did for the people.

They only tell lies and try to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims," he said at a rally in Kenduari Kunja Maidan.

Listing initiatives of the state government led by Mamata Banerjee, he said, "Our government had recommended inclusion of Kurmali in the Sixth Schedule.

Only the TMC fought for your cause."

He said the party had also pushed for recognition of the Rajbanshi language, adding that it believes in protecting regional culture and identity.

Banerjee alleged that BJP leaders focus on promoting their own families rather than ensuring holistic development of tribals.

Describing the Narendra Modi government as "pretentious and anti-people", he questioned its handling of issues such as LPG price rise.

"Mark my words, there is every possibility that LPG prices will be hiked to Rs 2,000 after the elections," he claimed.

He also criticised demonetisation and other policies, alleging they caused hardship to the public.