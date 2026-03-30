BJP's Suvendu Adhikari files nomination from Nandigram assembly constituency in Bengal

KOLKATA: Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and sitting BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari submitted nomination for Nandigram assembly constituency and expressed confidence that the party would register a decisive victory in the upcoming polls in Bengal.

Adhikari on Monday submitted his nomination papers before the sub-divisional officer (SDO) at Haldia in East Midnapore district.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and former Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh were present during the submission of the nomination papers.

The opposition leader and two other BJP candidates fielded from Mahishadal and Haldia assembly seats respectively reached the SDO office riding in a tableau decorated with party flags and colourful balloons amid slogans of his party supporters reached Haldia and submitted their nominations.