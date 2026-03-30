TMC banks on minority unity as BJP sharpens pitch for Bengal polls  

"The state’s demographic profile gives this factor particular weight, as Muslims constitute a substantial share of the population and are concentrated in several electorally significant districts. In many constituencies across regions such as Murshidabad, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, and parts of the 24 Parganas, minority voters account for a large enough proportion of the electorate to influence, and often determine, the final result. In a first-past-the-post system, even marginal shifts in such vote blocs can decisively alter seat outcomes, especially when contests are closely fought," says Prof. Sayantan Ghosh, political analyst and author of the book Battleground Bengal.

The TMC has portrayed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as a deliberate bid to disenfranchise genuine voters, particularly minorities. Deletions and adjudications have disproportionately impacted Muslim-majority districts such as Murshidabad (with about 12 lakh cases under review) and Malda, as well as border areas in North and South 24 Parganas.

Capitalising on this, Mamata Banerjee has led protests, including sit-ins, accusing the process of targeting Bengalis and enabling demographic engineering by the BJP, says a noted political analyst and author in Kolkata.

The BJP, however, maintains that the exercise (SIR) is necessary to weed out illegal immigrants and fictitious entries. Yet it has also, ironically, affected communities like the Matuas—often seen as BJP-leaning—due to documentation gaps, complicating the narrative.

“On the ground, the process (SIR) has caused tangible hardship, leaving many voters uncertain about their status. This has spurred consolidation among affected groups, who view it as targeted exclusion, potentially boosting TMC turnout in minority and Dalit pockets and turning a perceived setback into a rallying cry against injustice,” says Prof. Ghosh.

The growing consolidation of the political contest into a direct fight between the TMC and the BJP has further amplified the importance of cohesive voting patterns. As the electoral space once occupied by the Left and the Congress has diminished, the scope for fragmented opposition has narrowed. In this context, a unified minority vote in favour of the TMC has the potential to offset any consolidation among majority voters backing the BJP. The arithmetic becomes particularly significant in tightly contested seats, where a consolidated bloc can neutralise broader but less cohesive support for a rival party.

According to Ghosh, another advantage the TMC could seek to leverage is a potential shift among communities such as the Matuas, who had largely leaned towards the BJP.

"Discontent over delays in the process of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) -- particularly the issuance of certificates that would enable many to secure citizenship and, consequently, voting rights --has emerged as a key concern. This issue was a major factor behind their earlier support for the BJP," he added.

Strategic voting behaviour among minority communities also contributes to this dynamic. Voters often prioritise the perceived ability of a party to defeat their principal political opponent over other considerations. In West Bengal, the TMC is widely regarded among minority voters as the most viable force capable of countering the BJP. This perception encourages tactical consolidation, reducing the likelihood of votes being distributed across multiple parties and thereby minimising the risk of unintended electoral outcomes.

At the same time, the possibility of fragmentation remains a critical variable. Efforts by smaller or emerging political formations to mobilise minority voters independently introduce an element of uncertainty. Even limited success by such players in attracting a share of the vote can weaken the TMC’s position in constituencies where margins are narrow. As a result, the degree to which the TMC can maintain a unified support base among minority voters may prove pivotal. Consolidation strengthens its electoral buffer, while fragmentation could open pathways for its main rival to make gains.

This dynamic assumes greater importance in a scenario where the overall contest appears more competitive than in previous elections. Any erosion in the TMC’s broader support base due to anti-incumbency or local factors increases its reliance on dependable vote banks. In such circumstances, a consolidated minority vote can function as a stabilising force, helping the party retain its edge across key regions. Conversely, if this cohesion weakens, the balance in several constituencies could shift quickly.

Turnout patterns further reinforce the impact of consolidation. Higher participation among minority voters, when combined with unified voting preferences, can significantly magnify electoral outcomes. This multiplier effect is particularly relevant in closely contested seats, where incremental increases in turnout among a cohesive group can decisively influence the final tally.

Taken together, minority consolidation offers the TMC both a structural advantage and a strategic cushion in the 2026 election. It transforms a large and regionally concentrated demographic into a reliable electoral base capable of counterbalancing opposing trends. However, this advantage is contingent on the persistence of unity within that voting bloc. Should fragmentation occur, the resulting diffusion of votes could narrow margins and intensify competition, making the overall contest far more uncertain.