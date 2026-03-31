Calcutta HC dismisses PIL challenging transfers of IAS, IPS officers by EC in poll-bound Bengal

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL challenging the transfer of administrative and police service officers by the Election Commission in poll-bound West Bengal.

The EC transferred several officers, including the state's chief secretary, the home secretary and the DGP, immediately after the announcement of the assembly election schedule for the state.

Claiming that these large-scale transfers would affect the running of the state's administration, the petitioner prayed that such orders by the poll panel be set aside.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul dismissed the petition.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.