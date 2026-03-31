Industrialist Pawan Ruia arrested by Bengal police over Rs 300 crore online fraud

KOLKATA: The cyber crime wing of the West Bengal police on Tuesday arrested industrialist Pawan Ruia from Eco Park in New Town.

The prosecution had argued that the extent of the fraud could be around Rs. 700 crore-Rs 800 crore.

In November last year, the cybercrime wing had raided the residence and offices of Ruia in connection with a complaint from April 2024. The cybercrime wing officials investigating the case had traced 1,379 complainants in Bengal and other parts of the country who were allegedly swindled.

A 100 of these complaints were from Bengal.

An online fraud involving around Rs 315 crore was busted in Kolkata after police raided home and offices of Ruia for his alleged link in the racket.

Sources in the cybercrime department of the state said that the fraud involved 148 shell companies.

Sources requesting anonymity said that police were prompted to conduct raids in November at residences and offices of Ruia and his several other associates after their names were allegedly figured in an FIR lodged in connection with the cyber fraud case across the country.