Low wages are driving youth away from traditional silk production in West Bengal despite strong sales

MURSHIDABAD: The silk weavers in West Bengal have been facing shrink of traditional family businesses as wages have remained very low in recent years despite the growing sales of silk garments, discouraging the youth from taking up the job opportunities in the production.

Dwarka Tantipara Khadi Sanstha member Abhinash Ganai flagged his concerns, saying, "Sales (of silk garments) have improved significantly compared to the past. The current government offers a great deal of support and various facilities. However, the new generation is not interested in this profession because the wages are very low. Whoever forms the government after the elections, they should do something for silk weavers and spinners, because they get low wages, because of which they don't want to work."

Speaking to ANI, Anindya Choudhury, a retailer of silk garments, said that due to the low wages, the young generation is moving elsewhere for work. He urged that the government which will be formed after the Assembly elections must pay close attention towards the upliftment of the silk industry with adequate budget allocation and resources, essentially in the production stages.