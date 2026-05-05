Amit Shah appointed central observer for Bengal BJP legislature party meeting to choose leader

NEW DELHI: Following the historic landslide victory in West Bengal, the BJP’s Parliamentary Board on Tuesday decided to send senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the central observer to oversee the election of the party’s legislative leader in Kolkata. He will be assisted by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi as the central co-observer.

In a separate decision, Union Minister and senior leader J. P. Nadda has been appointed as the central observer for Assam, where he will be assisted by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as co-observer.

According to party leaders, the oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister of West Bengal is expected to take place on May 9.