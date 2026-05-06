48 hours after Bengal debacle, TMC faces internal revolt as leaders blame top brass

Tiwary, elected from Shibpur in Howrah in 2021, was denied a TMC ticket in 2026. His successor Rana Chatterjee lost the seat to BJP actor-politician Rudranil Ghosh by over 16,000 votes.

He alleged that an athletic hub project in Howrah, involving Jamaican Olympian sprinter Yohan Blake and planned with Rs 5 crore from a Rs 700 crore sports budget, was blocked by Biswas due to personal insecurity over the recognition it could have brought him.

“I was repeatedly insulted by him during official functions,” Tiwary said, adding that he was sidelined within the sports department. “In the sports department, I had nothing to do except have tea and biscuits. I wasn’t invited to events, not even during the Durand Cup despite being on the field. My chair was like a lollipop, with no effective powers.”

He also referred to the Lionel Messi event controversy at Salt Lake Stadium last year, where Biswas faced criticism over restricted viewing arrangements. “I had a hunch that something like that would happen. That’s why I did not go,” he said.

Tiwary further alleged that despite trying to push civic development in Shibpur, his efforts were blocked and he could not reach Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He claimed that during a cabinet meeting he directly approached her, to which she reportedly responded: “Don’t I have anything else to do?” He said she did not give him even 20 seconds and added, “I realised that very day that this government won’t last long.”