65% of newly elected Bengal MLAs have criminal cases, ADR report shows rise in serious charges and wealth

NEW DELHI: As many as 65 per cent of newly elected legislators in the West Bengal Assembly have declared criminal cases against themselves, marking a sharp rise from the previous election, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The report, which analysed affidavits of all 292 winning candidates in the 2026 Assembly polls, found that 190 MLAs (65%) have declared criminal cases, up from 142 (49%) in 2021. Of these, 170 legislators (58%) face serious criminal charges, compared to 113 (39%) in the previous Assembly.

Among serious offences, 14 winning candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section 302), while 54 face charges of attempt to murder. Cases related to crimes against women were declared by 63 winners, including two candidates who have disclosed rape charges.

A party-wise analysis showed that 152 of 206 winning candidates (74%) from the Bharatiya Janata Party have declared criminal cases, followed by 34 out of 80 (43%) from the All India Trinamool Congress.

All winning candidates from smaller parties like the Aam Janata Unnayan Party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the All India Secular Front have declared criminal cases. In contrast, both winning candidates from the Indian National Congress have no criminal cases.

The trend is similar for serious criminal cases, with 68 per cent of BJP winners and 31 per cent of Trinamool Congress winners facing such cases.