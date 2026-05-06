Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant shot dead near Kolkata amid post-poll violence

Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Wednesday night, sending shock waves through the state’s political circles.

The incident took place at Doharia in Madhyamgram’s Doltala area in North 24 Parganas district, where Rath, who served as the executive assistant to the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, was shot at point-blank range by motorcycle-borne assailants, sources said.

The incident occurred in the Madhyamgram area, on Jessore Road near the Chowmatha crossing, around three kilometres from Kolkata airport, when Rath was travelling in a car along the national highway. According to preliminary information, he was shot at from close range by motorcycle-borne assailants who fled the scene immediately after the attack.

According to preliminary information, the attackers followed Rath’s car, intercepted it, shot him through the rolled-up window from the opposite side and fled the scene immediately after carrying out the attack. He was seated in the front seat next to the driver.

Rath sustained multiple bullet injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. An associate travelling with him was also hit in the firing and remains in critical condition.

"The victim was brought dead with multiple bullet injuries to the chest, including wounds that had pierced the heart, as well as another bullet injury to the abdomen, and no opportunity for resuscitation was available," a doctor from the hospital told news agency PTI.

The killing comes just two days after the BJP’s historic victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections.