BJP set to pick first Bengal CM on May 8

The BJP secured a landslide mandate, winning 207 of the 294 Assembly seats, while the All India Trinamool Congress led by outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was reduced to 80, marking a dramatic reversal from the 2021 polls. State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah and other senior leaders will attend the swearing-in ceremony. “We will not follow the TMC regime-like rule during our tenure; no violence of any sort will be taken lightly,” he said, amid concerns over post-poll violence.

Bhattacharya also visited the state secretariat and met Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala and other officials, urging immediate measures to prevent clashes and reviewing arrangements for the ceremony. The focus, however, remains firmly on the choice of chief minister. Adhikari, who defeated Banerjee in Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,000 votes, has emerged as the leading contender within party ranks. Seen as a key organiser and a trusted lieutenant of Shah, his elevation is widely expected, though the final decision will be taken at the legislature party meeting.

“I will vacate one seat within 10 days. The party will decide which one I retain,” Adhikari said, and added that the BJP aims to establish long-term governance in the state. Other names in circulation include Bhattacharya, Swapan Dasgupta and Sanjeev Sanyal, though party insiders indicate there is little room for surprises. With Shah set to preside over the meeting, the BJP is poised to formalise its first government in West Bengal, marking a significant political shift and the end of the Trinamool Congress’s dominance in the state after a decade and half.