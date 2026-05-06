Congress seeks repoll in West Bengal seats where victory margin is lower than SIR voter deletions

The Congress on Wednesday demanded a repoll in 50 West Bengal assembly constituencies, alleging that in these seats the victory margin is lower than the total number of votes deleted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The party also urged the Supreme Court to intervene and take cognisance of the issue.

Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged large-scale electoral manipulation in West Bengal and Assam and demanded fresh polling in constituencies where, he claimed, voting rights had been restored after deletions. He said re-polling should be conducted once “people’s voting rights are restored.”

Launching a sharp attack on the BJP, Khera alleged that electoral rolls were being “deliberately manipulated” and democratic institutions were being “compromised” to secure favourable outcomes. “Abki baar loktantra ka antim sanskar (this time it will be the last rites for democracy),” he said.

He further alleged that the Special Intensive Revision process was being used to “weaponise” electoral rolls and deprive citizens of their fundamental right to vote. According to him, in 12 states, 7.2 crore voters have been deleted, which he said amounts to 10.2 per cent of India’s voter base.