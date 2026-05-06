Day after results, violence breaks out across West Bengal

KOLKATA: As the live coverage of the election results began on Monday, incidents of post-poll violence also started erupting in various parts of the state. In most cases, the ruling BJP supporters were allegedly involved despite the saffron party leadership’s call to maintain peace.

Tensions prevailed in Kolkata on Tuesday after the body of a Trinamool Congress worker was found in the Beliaghata area. According to the family of the deceased, he was murdered hours after the counting of elections in the state was announced showing a landslide victory of the BJP on Monday.

It’s learnt that the deceased Biswajit Pattanayak was a local Trinamool Congress worker, who was found lying beside his house on Monday night. His family members took him to the nearby state-run hospital where he was declared dead. His body has been sent to mortuary for post-mortem.

On Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed that “BJP cadres hacked to death one of its workers in Birbhum’s Nanoor.” Trinamool Offices in Tollygunge and Kasba areas in the city were also damaged.

Post-poll violence was also reported from places like Baruipur in South 24-Parganas, Kamarhati in North 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Murshidabad on Tuesday.

On social media, multiple viral videos showed mobs, armed with bamboo sticks and lathis, chasing people whom the Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed were their workers.

“This is happening in Bengal, today, right now. This is the Poriborton BJP has dragged to this soil. The nightmare has already begun,” the Trinamool Congress handle said on X on Tuesday, terming these incidents as “medieval barbarity”.