Four policemen, including two jawans, shot in post-poll violence in Bengal; CEC orders immediate arrests

SUBHENDU MAITI: The Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, directed the authorities concerned to immediately arrest those involved in post-poll violence and vandalism in West Bengal hours after five policemen, including the officer-in-charge (OC) of Nazat police station, and a jawan were shot at during a clash in the Sandeshkhali area in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday.

Incidents of post-poll violence remained unabated after the results of the elections in 294 assembly constituencies in Bengal were announced, showing the BJP’s victory with an overwhelming majority in 207 seats in the state.

Two-phase elections in Bengal were held on April 23 and 29 respectively in the state.

On Tuesday, two persons were killed in alleged incidents of post-poll violence in the state, besides scores of party offices being ransacked in Kolkata and districts.

Today, the CEC issued instructions to the West Bengal chief secretary, director general of police, Kolkata police commissioner and directors general of central armed police forces (CAPF), along with all district magistrates and superintendents of police to maintain continuous patrolling in sensitive areas, according to the Election Commission of india (ECI) sources.

"Those responsible for inciting violence and carrying out acts of vandalism must be arrested immediately," the sources said, quoting Kumar's instruction.