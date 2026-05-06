Four policemen, including two jawans, shot in post-poll violence in Bengal; CEC orders immediate arrests

SUBHENDU MAITI: The Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, directed the authorities concerned to immediately arrest those involved in post-poll violence and vandalism in West Bengal hours after five policemen, including the officer-in-charge (OC) of Nazat police station, and a jawan were shot at during a clash in the Sandeshkhali area in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday.
Incidents of post-poll violence remained unabated after the results of the elections in 294 assembly constituencies in Bengal were announced, showing the BJP’s victory with an overwhelming majority in 207 seats in the state.
Two-phase elections in Bengal were held on April 23 and 29 respectively in the state.
On Tuesday, two persons were killed in alleged incidents of post-poll violence in the state, besides scores of party offices being ransacked in Kolkata and districts.
Today, the CEC issued instructions to the West Bengal chief secretary, director general of police, Kolkata police commissioner and directors general of central armed police forces (CAPF), along with all district magistrates and superintendents of police to maintain continuous patrolling in sensitive areas, according to the Election Commission of india (ECI) sources.
"Those responsible for inciting violence and carrying out acts of vandalism must be arrested immediately," the sources said, quoting Kumar's instruction.
Four state police personnel, including the OC Bharat Prasun Purkayastha and a woman constable, and two CAPF jawans sustained bullet injuries during a clash between two political parties at Rajbari area under Nazat PS on Wednesday night. A group of criminals allegedly fired at the policemen and jawans when they rushed to the spot. They sustained injuries on legs, according to local police sources. OC’s condition is serious.
The injured were taken to a state-run medical college hospital in Kolkata.
The incident has triggered tension in the village. Huge contingent of central forces and police were deployed to bring the situation under control.
On Tuesday, at Debipur near Udaynarayanpur in Howrah, a BJP activist, Jadab Bar, 45, was allegedly beaten to death on Monday night.
According to local and police sources, Bar had attended a picnic to celebrate the party’s victory and returned home late at night, only to be called out again by some individuals.
He was then allegedly attacked with iron rods. Bar was rushed to Udaynarayanpur State General Hospital, where he was declared dead. At New Town in North 24-Parganas, BJP worker Madhu Mondal was allegedly killed by his rival.
“Mondal was a BJP worker, and Trinamool goons killed him for helping the BJP win the support of voters in the locality,” a family member of the victim said.
A Trinamool Congress supporter, Abir Sheikh, was killed allegedly by BJP activists at Nanoor in Birbhum on Tuesday.
Authorities have intensified vigil across districts, with coordinated deployment of state police and central forces to prevent further escalation. Security presence has been increased in vulnerable areas as a precautionary measure.