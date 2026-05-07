Akhilesh Yadav alleges electoral manipulation in Bengal, backs Mamata Banerjee after poll defeat

KOLKATA: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Chief Minister (CM) of Uttar Pradesh (UP), Akhilesh Yadav, alleged that the assembly elections in Bengal were conducted through manipulation and intimidation.

Akhilesh met former West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday at her Kalighat residence and expressed solidarity with her and the party leadership following their defeat in the elections in Bengal.

Trinamool suffered a crushing defeat to the BJP, winning only 80 out of 294 assembly constituencies in the state. The saffron party secured a massive victory in 207 seats and will form its first-ever government in the state.

The SP chief alleged that the elections in Bengal were conducted on the “Uttar Pradesh model”, involving intimidation and manipulation.