BJP in West Bengal accelerates cabinet formation ahead of swearing-in ceremony

KOLKATA: The countdown for ministerial berths in the first-ever BJP cabinet in West Bengal intensified among the saffron party’s newly elected MLAs on Thursday, a day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to meet legislators at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre on Friday to oversee the final process of forming the new government.

Alongside the selection of a possible key contender for the post of Chief Minister (CM), names of several other MLAs for ministerial portfolios in the cabinet will also be decided at the meeting.

Suvendu Adhikari, the ‘giant killer’ who defeated former CM and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee in her home turf of Bhabanipur constituency, is still considered a key contender for the portfolio. Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya’s name is also being mentioned in the race for the CM’s post.