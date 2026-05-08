Centre to resume flagship rural development schemes in West Bengal after poll outcome

The Centre is set to resume key rural development, agriculture, health and education schemes in West Bengal following the Assembly poll results, with senior officials stating that long-standing trust deficit issues between the state and central governments have now been resolved.

The election outcome has brought renewed focus on the Centre’s flagship schemes for rural development, Panchayati Raj, health and education, several of which could not be fully implemented earlier due to resistance from the previous West Bengal government.

A senior officer from the Ministry said there had been significant trust deficit issues between the state and central governments, but these concerns have now been addressed.

Senior officials expressed relief as their respective ministries are now expected to move forward with flagship initiatives such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), the health scheme Ayushman Bharat, and various Panchayati Raj initiatives.

“There were serious trust issues between the state and central governments,” stated a senior officer from the Panchayati Raj Ministry. “The state government feared that data would be used to portray Bengal, a non-BJP ruled state, negatively. But these political challenges also led to real obstacles. The lack of data hindered the government’s planning and implementation efforts,” he added.

Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had opposed certain schemes, citing conditions related to Prime Minister branding and central control, as well as the existence of similar state-run programmes. In response, the BJP-led central government accused the state of obstructing these initiatives.