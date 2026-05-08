Suvendu Adhikari elected as BJP's legislature party leader; set to be new Bengal CM

The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government will be held at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on May 9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states are expected to be the key attendees.

Earlier in the day, sources said BJP’s West Bengal unit chief Samik Bhattacharya also proposed Adhikari’s name for the top post during discussions. Both Bhattacharya and Adhikari had emerged as frontrunners in the race for the chief minister’s chair following the BJP’s emphatic victory in the Assembly elections.

Adhikari, widely seen as the BJP’s “giant slayer” in Bengal politics, won from both the Nandigram and Bhabanipur Assembly constituencies. In Bhabanipur, he defeated outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by a margin of over 15,000 votes.

As the BJP prepares for government formation in the state for the first time, discussions were also underway in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on appointing two deputy chief ministers, sources added. One of the deputy chief ministerial posts is likely to go to a woman leader.