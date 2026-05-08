Suvendu Adhikari to become first BJP CM of Bengal; to take oath on May 9

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was on Friday elected the leader of the BJP legislature party in West Bengal, paving the way for him to become the first BJP chief minister of the state.
BJP sources said Adhikari's name was proposed at the legislature party meeting here and formally announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of newly elected BJP MLAs and senior party leaders.
The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government will be held at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on May 9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states are expected to be the key attendees.
Earlier in the day, sources said BJP’s West Bengal unit chief Samik Bhattacharya also proposed Adhikari’s name for the top post during discussions. Both Bhattacharya and Adhikari had emerged as frontrunners in the race for the chief minister’s chair following the BJP’s emphatic victory in the Assembly elections.
Adhikari, widely seen as the BJP’s “giant slayer” in Bengal politics, won from both the Nandigram and Bhabanipur Assembly constituencies. In Bhabanipur, he defeated outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by a margin of over 15,000 votes.
As the BJP prepares for government formation in the state for the first time, discussions were also underway in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on appointing two deputy chief ministers, sources added. One of the deputy chief ministerial posts is likely to go to a woman leader.
Agnimitra Paul has emerged as a strong contender for the role after winning from Asansol Dakshin. Arriving at the BJP legislature party meeting, Paul said the BJP’s victory had fulfilled the dream of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.
Sources further indicated that the second deputy chief minister could be chosen from north Bengal, with Shankar Ghosh being seen as a possible contender.
West Bengal has not had a deputy chief minister in nearly two decades. Late CPM veteran Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was among the last leaders to hold the post during the Left Front era under former chief minister Jyoti Basu.
(With inputs from PTI)