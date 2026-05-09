How West Bengal's Durg police uses tech to improve public safety

RAIPUR: In an era where security challenges shift rapidly from physical streets to digital corridors, the Durg Police has unveiled a multi-dimensional strategy to safeguard its citizens by transforming every resident into a partner in crime prevention through the "Janmitra" initiative.

As financial transactions move online and threats like "Digital Arrest" scams or share trading fraud loom large, the "Cyber Prahari" program serves as a dedicated sentinel, urging citizens to keep banking alerts active and never share OTPs or PINs. Should a breach occur, the 1930 helpline acts as a rapid-response mechanism to freeze fraudulent transactions before they vanish into the dark web.

This digital vigilance is mirrored by a reimagined cityscape under the "Trinayan" project, which integrates private and public CCTV cameras into a singular database.

By encouraging residents to position cameras toward public areas, the police have established a "Third Eye" that monitors the district 24/7, bolstered by an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) that identifies suspicious vehicles and automates e-challans.

Beyond surveillance, the department prioritizes community nurturing through the Family Counseling Centre and specialized helplines—1091 for women and 1098 for children—ensuring that vulnerable groups have a direct sanctuary for support.

The "Sashakt" app further empowers the public by allowing them to track stolen vehicles directly from their smartphones, while the "Traffic Mitaan" initiative reframes road safety as a life-saving necessity rather than a set of rigid rules. This proactive stance is coupled with a strict crackdown on substance abuse and street violence, supported by the 1933 anti-drug helpline.

By providing direct mobile access to officials—from the district chief to local station house officers—the Durg Police have replaced traditional barriers with transparency, reinforcing the message that while awareness is a citizen's strongest shield, the police remain their most reliable friends through every 112 emergency call.