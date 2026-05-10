Kshudiram Tudu promises probe into alleged fake SC certificate racket under previous Trinamool regime

KOLKATA: Kshudiram Tudu, one of the first five ministers sworn in at the historic Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders, has said he will prioritise an inquiry into alleged large-scale irregularities in Scheduled Caste certificates.

These certificates were allegedly issued during the previous Trinamool Congress regime in West Bengal.

Tudu, a first-time BJP MLA from the Ranibandh Assembly constituency in Bankura district, made the remarks on Sunday, a day after taking oath as a minister in what is being described as the BJP’s first-ever government in the state.

“After taking charge as a minister, I would find out how fake certificates were issued during the previous Trinamool Congress government regime in Bengal. There has been a ‘large scale’ corruptions in fake SC certificates during the last 15 years,” Tudu said.

Speaking to reporters, the 55-year-old, who is a teacher by profession, further said he would take strict action against those allegedly involved.

“I will take strong action against the culprits involved in the rackets. Many people have got undue benefits showing the fake SC certificates and our government will stop this corruption of the Trinamool Congress across districts,” the minister in the Suvendu Adhikari cabinet said.

He also warned of action against officials allegedly involved in the irregularities.

“Strong measures will also be taken against those officials, who are involved in these irregularities. No one will be spared,” Tudu said, who was felicitated by members of the Adivasi community in the district on Sunday.

He added that benefits wrongly obtained using forged certificates would be withdrawn.

“Action will also be taken many people, who are enjoying various government facilities showing the forged certificates. All government facilities will also be withdrawn from these beneficiaries,” the first-time minister in the first BJP government in Bengal said.

Tudu further said that development of the Adivasi community would remain a priority alongside action against corruption.

“Besides taking action against corruptions, overall developments of the Adivasi community will also be one of our top priorities,” he added.

After taking oath before Governor R N Ravi at the Brigade Parade Grounds on Saturday, Tudu, a teacher at Bardhaman Banipith School, had said development work in his Ranibandh constituency, including roads, drinking water, health and education, would be taken up on a priority basis.

He along with his wife, Malati Tudu Hembram, and daughter resides in a rented house in Bardhaman town. Hembram works as an ICDS worker in the area.

“As an ICDS worker I know the plights of the marginalised people in the area. My support will also be there with my husband for the development of people,” she said.

Tudu was sworn in as a minister on Friday alongside senior BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania and Nisith Pramanik, as the party formed its first-ever government in the state. No department has yet been assigned to any of the five ministers.

A first-time MLA, Tudu won the Ranibandh (ST) seat by a margin of more than 52,000 votes, defeating the Trinamool Congress candidate in one of Bengal’s key tribal constituencies.

His victory was seen as part of the BJP’s strong performance in the Jangalmahal region, where the party made significant gains among tribal voters during the 2026 Assembly elections.

His induction into the cabinet is being viewed as an attempt by the BJP to consolidate its tribal outreach in the state following its strong performance in western Bengal.