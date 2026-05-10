Suspended TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta slams party, says corruption had been institutionalised

KOLKATA: Suspended TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta on Sunday launched a scathing attack on his party, alleging that corruption had been institutionalised.

A day after being suspended for six years for alleged breach of party discipline, Dutta questioned why people in West Bengal now felt "free to express themselves without fear" following the BJP's electoral victory.

"Why have things come to such a stage? Why are people celebrating? We did not introspect," he told reporters.

The suspended leader alleged that money was demanded for almost every civic-related work. "From installing commodes in homes to getting building plans approved, money had to be paid everywhere. There was hardly any work for which people did not have to pay the TMC," Dutta alleged.

He also referred to the school jobs scam and said the allegations of "job theft" should have been given serious attention.

"If someone says jobs were not stolen, that would be a grave sin," he said, adding that whenever he tried to raise such issues within the party forum, he was ignored.

Earlier, in a video message after the BJP's victory in the state, Dutta had thanked BJP leaders for what he described as their "courtesy" and "protection".

"The BJP's central and Bengal leadership openly told me to continue doing politics fearlessly according to my ideology and beliefs and assured me that my family would not be harmed," he had said.