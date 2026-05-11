Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal to be chief secretary as CM Suvendu assigns portfolios to first five ministers

West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal was appointed the chief secretary of the Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government in the state, according to an official order issued on Monday.

Agarwal, a 1990-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre, helmed the EC-mandated SIR exercise in the state in the run-up to the assembly polls in which around 91 lakh voters were removed from the electoral rolls.

Incumbent Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala was named Principal Resident Commissioner in New Delhi, the order stated.

Nariwala, a 1993-batch IAS, was named the chief secretary of West Bengal by the poll body, removing Nandini Chakravorty from the position of the state's top bureaucrat.

CM Suvendu allocates portfolios to first five ministers

Meanwhile, CM Adhikari on Monday allocated portfolios among the first five members of his council of ministers.

A government order said senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh was given charge of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, along with Animal Resource Development and Agricultural Marketing.

Agnimitra Paul was given the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare department and Municipal Affairs portfolios, while Ashok Kirtania was assigned the Food and Supplies and Co-operation departments, it said.

Kshudiram Tudu was made minister for Tribal Development, Backward Classes Welfare and Minority Affairs and Madrasha Education.

Nisith Pramanik was entrusted with the North Bengal Development Department along with Youth Services and Sports.

"The rest of the departments will be looked after by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari," the notification said.

A senior BJP leader said the distribution of portfolios reflected the party's attempt to balance organisational experience with regional and social representation.

The BJP came to power for the first time in the state after handing a stunning defeat to the Trinamool Congress. The saffron party secured 207 seats in the 294-member assembly, reducing the TMC to 80 seats.

(With inputs from PTI)