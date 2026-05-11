ED arrests ex-Bengal minister Sujit Bose in municipality recruitment 'scam'

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Sujit Bose, a former minister in the erstwhile Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, on charges related to an alleged municipal service recruitment scam under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Bose was arrested after being questioned for more than seven hours at the agency’s CGO Complex office in Salt Lake. He will be produced before a special PMLA court on Tuesday, where the agency is expected to seek his custodial remand.

This is the first arrest of a minister from the previous TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee after the BJP came to power in West Bengal, securing 207 of the state’s 294 Assembly seats. The TMC won 80 seats.

Bose was the state fire services minister and had appeared before the ED’s investigating team earlier this month as part of the ongoing probe.

The central probe agency alleged that Bose had recommended around 150 candidates for various posts in the South Dum Dum Municipality in exchange for financial benefits.

Officials also alleged that large cash deposits were traced to bank accounts said to be under Bose’s control during the course of the investigation.