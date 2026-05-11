West Bengal government to implement Ayushman Bharat, transfer land to BSF for border fencing

KOLKATA: In its first meeting, the West Bengal BJP cabinet headed by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday approved rolling out of the Centre’s health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat, in the state.

The cabinet also approved handing over land to the BSF border fencing along the India-Bangladesh border in the state.

The launch of the Ayushman Bharat scheme marked a policy reversal by the new BJP government after years of resistance to the programme under the previous Trinamool Congress government led by the former CM Mamata Banerjee.

On the other hand, the Suvendu Adhikari cabinet’s decision to give land to the BSF for border protection is also a landmark move that was allegedly put on hold by the previous Trinamool government.

Expressing serious concern over the infiltration issue along the bordering districts of Bengal, BJP’s central leadership, including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during poll rallies had been accusing the Trinamool government of not giving land to the ministry for fencing, putting the country’s security at stake.