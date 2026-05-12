Police arrest Bangla Pokkho chief Garga Chatterjee for his provocative remarks on EVM functioning

KOLKATA: The cyber cell of the Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested Gango Chatterjee, chief of Bangla Pokkho, on charges of allegedly making provocative and inflammatory statements relating to the EVM process in the period preceding the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by the Election Commission of India with the cybercrime division of Kolkata Police.

He is scheduled to be produced before a court on Wednesday. During the elections in Bengal, Garga, who is reportedly close to the Trinamool Congress camp, had raised questions about EVM functioning during counting despite machines being sealed overnight.

He had also claimed that “the Election Commission had plans for later in the day”.

Garg heads Bangla Pokkho, a Bengali identity-based organisation founded in 2017 that advocates protection of the Bengali language, culture and employment opportunities for local youths in West Bengal.

He was arrested in South Kolkata. It’s also learnt that more than 20 rounds of live cartridges were also allegedly seized from his private security personnel.