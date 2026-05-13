Army of TMC MLAs troop to meet West Bengal CM at his assembly chamber during swearing-in

KOLKATA: An army of newly elected MLAs of the Trinamool Congress met Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at his chamber during the swearing-in ceremony of legislators at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Among the Trinamool Congress MLAs who met Suvendu — now heading the BJP’s first-ever government in West Bengal — were legislators such as Niyamat Sheikh from Hariharpara, Akhrujjaman from Raghunathganj, and Imani Biswas from Suti.

The BJP fielded only Hindu candidates from all 294 constituencies in the Bengal assembly elections and achieved a landslide victory by winning 207 seats, while the ruling Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, suffered a disastrous defeat, bagging only 80 constituencies in the state.

Trinamool Congress has around 24 Muslim MLAs out of 80 legislators.

The rush of Trinamool Congress MLAs seeking to meet Suvendu at his chamber has raised eyebrows of many legislators belonging to the BJP camp.

It’s a political courtesy for MLAs of both ruling and opposition camps to meet the CM during the swearing-in ceremony.

However, political observers speculated that there might be some equations at work in the opposition camp’s legislators, mainly belonging to the minority community, rushing to meet the CM of a BJP government, even as the party had not fielded a single Muslim candidate in the elections